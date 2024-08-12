Boy who died after falling in Wolverhampton canal liked feeding ducks in the area - neighbour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Neighbours also reported hearing 'loud screams' as the tragedy unfolded on Sunday.

One local, who wished to remain anonymous, said the boy's family were in the process of moving house when he may have escaped through an open garage as they packed.

He said: "I've got two young ones myself and this canal is 100 metres from my house. It's very popular with dog walkers and people feeding the ducks.

"We've been down there plenty of times when we've had a bit of bread a few days out of date, we think 'let's just feed the ducks'.

The scene near Hendon Avenue, Ettingshall, on Monday

"And they do, the kids love feeding the ducks.

"The first I saw was the police and then I went on the WhatsApp group. At that point it was 'there's a two-year-old missing'.

"The family do come and feed the birds, the ducks.

"[The boy] left the house, he went missing, under some circumstances.

"I heard a person screaming.

"They were resuscitating him there for about 20 minutes and then they took him in an ambulance.

"Police were here until fairly late, we had a children's birthday party and were cleaning up until late and they were still here.

"Then I saw it confirmed in the news, it's absolutely devastating."

Another resident added: "I saw loads of police around here and then loud screams.

"We've heard he got out somehow and went down to the canal where he sometimes goes to feed the ducks. It's just utterly tragic. You can't even fathom what his parents must be going through."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "A child has sadly died after we were called to Hendon Avenue, Wolverhampton yesterday afternoon.

"At around 5.30pm we received a 999 call and sent officers to the area. A two-year-old boy was found in water near to the canal towpath.

"Officers entered the water and pulled the boy out of the water, before performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

"He was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services he sadly died.

"We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and have referred his death to the coroner. We are supporting the family at this devastating time.

"We will have local officers in the area today to offer reassurance and support to our communities."