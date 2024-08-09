Woman dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Wolverhampton Railway Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It was reported by West Midlands Railway that lines going through Wolverhampton were blocked due to a passenger being taken ill at the station, with people being seen sent through gates at the side of the station at around 1.45pm.

A number of ambulances were seen outside the station, while train services going into and out of Wolverhampton were either cancelled or delayed, with tickets for trains being valid on Midland Metro.

It was later confirmed by British Transport Police that a woman had suffered a cardiac arrest at the station and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, had died at the scene.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "“Officers were called to Wolverhampton railway station at around 1.42pm today following reports of a person suffering a cardiac arrest.

"Paramedics also attended, however, sadly, a person was pronounced dead.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Wolverhampton station was evacuated after news of the passenger being taken ill

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We currently have two ambulances and a critical care paramedic at Wolverhampton Railway Station following a call to a medical emergency at 1.32pm."

West Midlands Railway said that services were expected to last until around 3.30pm, with normal service expected to resume by 4pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to a passenger being taken ill at a station at Wolverhampton, some lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected to last until around 3.30pm today.

"We estimate that our train service will be back to normal by 4pm.

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident.

"Midland Metro are accepting passengers via any reasonable route until further notice."