Roadworks to remove trees leave long lines of traffic in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The junction on Penn Road in Wolverhampton with Coalway Road and Goldthorn Hill has seen temporary traffic lights set up in all directions to allow for work on removing trees alongside the road, with long lines of traffic reported in both directions.

The work follows on from a recent incident where the entrance to Coalway Road was closed for several days at the end of May and beginning of June after a boundary wall collapsed.

Traffic website One.Network said the work had begun at 10.30am on Monday and would continue until 2.30pm on Thursday.

A message on the website read: "The work is for the removal of trees with a very high risk of failure on woodland bordering the footpath."

For further information about works in the area, go to One Network