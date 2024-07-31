Delays for West Midlands tram passengers after Metro stops closed following car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Metro took to social media to inform passengers that services would not be able to run between Priestfield and Wolverhampton Station after the collision on Bilston Road outside Wolverhampton.

The collision happened at around 2.20pm on Wednesday afternoon and the provider has said that trams will be unable to run to The Royal, Pipers Row or Wolverhampton Station, but tickets for trams would be accepted on the NX West Midlands number 79 bus to Priestfield Station.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Due to a road traffic collision on Bilston Road, trams are unable to run between Priestfield and Wolverhampton Station.

"Trams in operation between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village.

"Tickets are being accepted on NX West Midlands 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield."