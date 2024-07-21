Major Wolverhampton superstore forced to close due to 'technical difficulties'

The closure has been blamed on "technical difficulties" as several businesses still struggle to cope with global Microsoft problems which crippled companies worldwide on Friday.

A post on Facebook said: "We are currently closed to customers due to technical difficulties, so please don't make a wasted journey."

There were reports the tills were down at the Raglan Street store despite working yesterday. The petrol station adjoining the superstore is also closed for business.

The Sainsbury's superstore near the city centre is one of the most popular stores in Wolverhampton.

Customer Rebekah Katy said: "The tills are down, the engineer has been there since 10.30am. We asked when they would be open today and they said they did not know."

Meanwhile the Gunmakers Arms pub in Wolverhampton told customers today "cash only again today, sorry for the inconvenience".

A flawed update rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike knocked many businesses around the world offline on Friday, causing flight and train cancellations and crippling some healthcare systems.

A fix was deployed for a bug in the update, which affected Microsoft Windows PCs, as CrowdStrike's chief executive said it would take "some time" for systems to be fully restored.

Across England, GP surgeries reported being unable to book appointments or access patient records on Friday as their EMIS appointment and patient record system went down.

NHS England said on Saturday afternoon that its systems were "coming back online in most areas" but "still running slightly slower than usual".

Businesses across the country had to revert to accepting cash only for goods in services which led to many customers posting "cash is king" on social media.