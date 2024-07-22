Wolverhampton supermarket reopens as reason for temporary closure is explained

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sainsbury's St Marks store in Wolverhampton was closed for several hours on Sunday as shoppers were warned not to make a wasted journey to the Raglan Street branch.

It's been confirmed that the store and petrol station now up and running again after a "systems connectivity issue" forced both to shut.

Sainsbury's has denied that the closure is related to last week's global IT outage, with the issue described as an "isolated issue affecting only this store".

On Sunday customer Rebekah Katy said: "The tills are down, the engineer has been there since 10.30am. We asked when they would be open today and they said they did not know."

Last week's IT outage was caused by a flawed update rolled out by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which led to shops being unable to take card payments, TV channels being knocked off air, flights being grounded and some healthcare systems being crippled.

This morning the store and adjacent petrol station was fully open for business and quite busy early on.