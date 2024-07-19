Man who was seen carrying a safe in Wolverhampton robbery is jailed

Patrick Connors was part of different groups of men who stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery as well as phones and other items from two houses in Coventry and one in Wolverhampton.

In the Wolverhampton case he was seen on ring doorbell footage as part of a group smashing their way into a property in Prestwood Road on March 19 this year when the owner was out and took two watches worth a combined £16,500 as well as three necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

Wolverhampton Crown Court sitting at the magistrates court heard he later returned to the property a number of times and was seen on ring doorbell footage carrying a safe which contained more jewellery and passports. He was later identified on Facebook by the son of the house owner and arrested seven days later at the address where he was staying in Stafford Road, Wolverhampton.