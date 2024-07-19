Former Express & Star building to be given new lease of life as all-purpose beauty centre

The former Express & Star building on Castle Street in Wolverhampton has laid dormant since staff and operations were moved out at the end of December, but the building on the left-hand side of Castle Street is undergoing a major transformation since being purchased by construction company BAX Construction.

The company, which is owned and run by Ben Anslow, has been busy redecorating and renovating the old staff room and canteen and a very large storage area at the far end of the building as part of a grand plan to create a community safe space and all-purpose beauty salon.

Since work began at the beginning of July, the main storage area has been cleared of debris and is being repainted, while the old canteen has had all the old furniture and the ceiling removed and new flooring and wall panels put in ahead of the new cafe and workspace being installed.

Work has been done to clear the storage room and repaint it

Mr Anslow spoke about his vision for the place and what he had learnt about the building since taking it over.

He said: "My vision for it was to create a community space that was safe for women and men to attend and where everyone can get their beauty and grooming needs in one convenient space, and then I had the opportunity to acquire the attached building, which will be the cafe.

Once completed, the building will be a full beauty and wellbeing suite

"That has ignited a spark within me to be able to create somewhere where you can eat well, look good and come together and you've only got to look outside at the front of the building to see the heritage of this place.

"I believe it was a cinema at one point and what we wanted to do was maintain the look of the outside of the building, which was one of the things that attracted me to it, and make it look good at the same time."

The plans for the main room would see several break-out rooms built for a range of beauty treatments such as waxing and tattooing, while a mezzanine level would be built up to provide an area for other treatments.

Siobhan Webley said the new place would be a place for all people's beauty needs, as well as a place to help people

Mr Anslow's business partner and owner of Fused Siobhan Webley said the plan for the salon was for everyone to leave looking fabulous, as well as provided with any help and support they needed.

She said: "We've really focussed on bringing opportunities to all groups of people, but particularly young people as Ben and I were both young entrepreneurs and know how hard it is to get a business up and running, so it's my focus to help young people, especially teens, to get their foot in the door in business.

The former canteen at the Express & Star building has been completed gutted and revamped

"We're really lucky to have Ben and his construction company and he's taken on all the construction and building work and when this is all done, it will be a fully refurbished salon and beauty therapist suite and we have some big plans.

"Not only are we offering hair extensions and a training academy, we'll going to offer things like tanning lounges, nails, aesthetics, hair treatments, facials and tattoos, anything that you can think of in the beauty world, you can get it at Fused."

Siobhan Webley said the building had a lot of potential and they had a lot of plans for it

Mr Anslow said a lot of investment had gone into the work, with £200,000 of his own investment, but he said it was worth it to invest back into a city he loved, as well as saying that he planned to have things up and running within a few months.

He said: "It's a big thing to me to be able to invest back into Wolverhampton, my home city, as I have done lots of work with Wolverhampton Council and Wolverhampton Homes and we have a great relationship with people in this city, so I feel that it's right to invest back into the city.

Ben Anslow said the building had ignited a spark in him to invest in Wolverhampton

"The plan is to have the cafe ready and running in about four weeks time, alongside the flexible working space, which will be a place people can come and use for a subscription fee, about £25 a week with a free coffee a day.

"Ultimately, I think we can have everything done, built and up and running by mid-October."