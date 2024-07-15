Doctors’ rest area brightened up by students work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Year 12 students from Thomas Telford University Technical College (UTC) in Wolverhampton were tasked with creating artwork to be displayed in the doctors’ mess at New Cross Hospital.

The doctors’ mess is a rest area which provides facilities and refreshments for staff who work round the clock and the project was proposed by Kate Yardley, Design Teacher at Thomas Telford UTC, and supported by the Arts and Heritage Group and the RWT Charity.

The project was given the theme of ‘anatomy’, and students were challenged to create artworks inspired by the human form which were also decorative and eye-catching.

Many of the students chose to use laser cutting technology to capture the intricacy of anatomy, while others paired detailed drawings with natural imagery such as flowers and vines.

Ms Yardley said: “Our students at the UTC have really engaged with the brief set by the hospital.

Each piece was created by a year 12 student from Thomas Telford UTC

“Developing real projects for a client with a real need has encouraged students to not only realise their personal intentions but also develop an insight of how they can apply their knowledge in a context that exists.

“I am certain that our students have taken pride that their work is on display and that others can appreciate their endeavours.”

Nick Grew, maxillo-facial surgeon at RWT, also helped to shape the brief, and gave a talk to the students to fire their imaginations.

The artworks chosen for display in the doctors’ mess were created by Stefania Timcea, Reejh Kooner, Zaineb Hussian and Lily Corbishley.

Stefania said: “I felt very challenged by the brief but it gave me more drive to develop my work to the best of my ability and I am really pleased with the end result.”

Lily said: “I wanted to catch people's eye with larger scale works that still retain a quality of detail.”

Fotoula Kotsi, Doctors Mess president, said: “The art pieces in our Doctor's Mess are just incredible.

The students were given the opportunity to be creative and help brighten up the mess

“They add a lovely burst of colour and brighten up the space.

“We're especially grateful for them during those long on-call shifts when we need something to lift our spirits.

“As doctors, we sometimes forget the beauty in the human form and anatomy, and these artworks provide such a refreshing perspective.

“It's really touching to know that the artists thought of us when they made these. We feel truly appreciated.”

Elinor Cole, Arts and Heritage Co-ordinator at RWT, said: “We are really impressed by how accomplished these artworks are. The students all approached the brief in unique ways, and the resulting pieces are striking and highly detailed.

“The doctors will be able to enjoy these artworks while they take a well-deserved break from providing care.”