80 dramatic photos as England fans in Wolverhampton endure hope, agony, jubilation and heartbreak
England fans in Wolverhampton managed to find the positives despite a late defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.
More than 1,000 supporters packed into The Hangar on Pearson Street to see Gareth Southgate's side play in their second successive European Championship final.
Tickets for the event sold out in a record-breaking 28 seconds of hitting the venue's website, with fans saying it was 'the perfect place' to watch the event.
Tyler Lewis, 28, of Wolverhampton, said: "Look at it. It's an absolute belter in here. You couldn't ask for a better place to watch it.
"This is what football is you know. Everyone is having a great time. They would have regardless of the score."
After a goalless first half, Jane Parkes, 32, of Bilston, said: "It's been a great time so far. I really hope England wins obviously but I don't know, I think Spain might have it.
"They have been playing so much better in the first half. Honestly, though no matter who wins it's been a good event."
Fans were on the edge of their seats as Spain took the lead before Cole Palmer equalised for England with less than 20 minutes to go. But there was late heartbreak for England as Spanish substitute Mikel Oyarzabal got onto the end of a Marc Cucurella cross in the 86th minute to seal the win..
Despite the Three Lions coming up short, one Wolverhampton resident saying win or lose 'they loved every second' of the evening.
Damien Lewis, 23, of Wolverhampton said: "It's been a nail-biter all the way through, hasn't it? It's been the crazy. I loved it.
"This is what gets people into football, those last-second goals. Win or lose, you know it's a good time when it has you on the edge."
The Hangar was a fantastic venue for the screening, with staff pulling out all the stops to make the event as enjoyable as possible for viewers.
Drew Burke, manager and creative director at The Hangar, said: "It's simple. It's a great competition and there is amazing energy inside the venue.
"It's amazing, every sporting event that we do, whether it's pro or amateur, It's electric.
"There are so many different crowds, people of all ages cultures and backgrounds.
"This is the reason we get into event management, to see communities come together like this. It's amazing."