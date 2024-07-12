Shoplifter facing court after string of offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

William Coney was set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested on Wednesday and charged with 20 thefts and one charge of possessing class A drugs.

The arrest of the 25-year-old comes following a series of offences at shops in Wednesfield and Willenhall between June 14 and July 9.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man is due in court today to face theft charges after a spate of shoplifting at convenience stores in Wolverhampton in the last month.

"William Coney, 25, was arrested in Willenhall on Wednesday and charged with 20 thefts and a charge of possessing class A drugs.

"It follows a series of offences at small local shops in Wednesfield and Willenhall between June 14 and July 9.

"Coney has been held in police custody overnight before he’s due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (Fri)."

It is not known, at time of press, what the verdict from the court is.