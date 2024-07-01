'What life I have now isn't worth living until I see my son again' - Mother of murdered Terrell speaks out as killers begin life sentence

Leigha Marshall broke down in court in front of her son's killers as she read a victim statement on the day they were sentenced for Terrell's murder.

The 16 year old was was stabbed eight times with a 'Rambo style' knife at the flat in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, on September 18 last year and died of his injuries.

His killers Omari Lauder, aged 24, of Wolverhampton Street, in Darlaston, and Mpho Obi, aged 23, of Strathfield Walk, Merry Hill, in Wolverhampton were both found guilty of his murder and will serve a combined minimum term of 50 years.

As well as being in emotional turmoil from the killing of her son, Mrs Marshall says she suffers from constant headaches and exhaustion and every morning she wakes up she feels aching pains of longing for her son.

She said: "I will never forget going to the scene and the sound of my own screams when I realised what had happened and that I may never see my beautiful son again.

"I saw him bleeding and realised I could do little to help him, them when I viewed him at the hospital.

"Having to tell my other kids what had happened to their brother as well, my youngest daughter is just nine and still finds it hard to process it. They and I should have had a life with him and what life I have now I often don't think is worth living. My concentration is poor, my body and mind on edge, I worry about losing the other children and I have been unequivocally changed for ever as he was part of my body and soul."

Mrs Marshall said she was unable to work at present in a role she had 'loved' helping other people but her mind and body wasn't in the right place to go back. She also spoke of Terrell's autism and the journey they had been on to try and get help with tit,

She said: "There is anger and resentment inside me and I can't carry that around with me in a work situation. I don't go out much or socialise as other people's problems just seem trivial. There has been a lot of speculation and gossip on social media, press reports and that all hasn't helped but it is inevitable.

"Terrell had a direct way of speaking due to his autism and his siblings loved it – it was part of his personality and though we tried to get help from the authorities in terms of how he could be helped going into adulthood we wouldn't want to take that away. as he was a fun loving teenager

"Now everything is meaningless until the time comes for me when it might be time to meet Terrell again."

The court heard Lauder had 19 convictions for 35 offences dating back to when he was 12 including battery, robbery, possessing knives and class A drugs. Obi had five convictions for five offences including one committed outside school when he was just 15 and where he hit a fellow pupil over the head with a machete.

Lawyers for the pair said the incident had come about by 'pure chance' and that it was a dispute over drugs and although it was a joint enterprise there had been no intent to kill Mr Marshall Williams when they went to the flat, which was a known 'crack den'.

Much was made of Lauder's learning disabilities, with his lawyer suggesting he was 'immature' and wouldn't have been able to plan the killing, whether jointly or on his own,

But Judge Michael Chambers KC said they had jointly carried out a 'sickening attack' in which the victim suffered eight deep wounds to his back, one of which nearly severed his spinal cord.

He said: "It was a brazen attack akin to an execution and the operation from the arrival of the taxis to the timing spent at the flat which was approximately five minutes during which the victim was killed suggests it needed a significant amount of planning. To say anything else flies in the face of the evidence heard in the trial.

"The only thing that went wrong was that Mr Marshall-Williams fought back and one of the two defendants then required treatment so instead of making their escape to Birmingham as planned they had to go to hospital."

He said he was satisfied that the murder wasn't carried out for financial gain but that it was drugs related and that the flat where it was carried out had been taken over or cuckooed for the purposes of running the operation.