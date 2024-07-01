Some of the happiest and most desirable places to live in the Black Country and neighbouring towns

From market towns, famous football clubs to sprawling urban neighbourhoods designed round beautiful Victorian parks, theme parks to village communities there are plenty of desirable places to call home.

It can be a daunting decision to choose the right place to settle, so we asked our proud readers where they think the best places to live are.

Here's what they said:

Wolverhampton is renowned for many things including Wolverhampton Wanderers, breweries, birthplace of singer Beverley Knight and the Sunbeam car - with its commerce, nightspots, theatres and concert venues, eateries alongside leafy neighbourhoods. Among them Nick Ajimal says: "Tettenhall is just beautiful and within easy access of amenities and the countryside."

The Prince Albert statue in Queen Square, in Wolverhampton.

Leafy Tettenhall in Wolverhampton.

Amolak Singh Sunnerd says: "I'm in Penn, really like it. They call it 'Leafy Penn'. There's really nice places to walk."

Sue John Steadman says: "Any area of the Black Country. All the folks are brilliant and look out for each other. I love Wednesbury and Sedgley. Lower Gornal is lovely too. A place is what you make it."

Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick

The tram network is being extended from Wednesbury to Dudley as part of a £1 billion investment in public transport

Rudolf Schubert says: "Sitting in the Trumpet Pub in Bilston with an Holden's Special and listening to Slade music when I'm in England."

Landlord and drummer Mustapha Bouameun at the award-winning Trumpet pub in Bilston

Bigg Chris says: "The leafier parts of Bilston are nice."

Walsall Arboretum splashpad

Barbara Jopling says: "Walsall Arboretum, I know you can’t live in there, but it’s wonderful having it here in Walsall - I go and watch the Park Run every Saturday morning, it’s a lovely atmosphere."

Micah Horton says: "Aldridge! It's lovely up here. Stonnall is nice too."

Aldridge near Walsall hosts an annual 10K road race.

Malcolm Harris says: "It never ceases to amaze me how some of us draw the Black Country map. I love visiting Bridgnorth, but the Black Country it ay.

"I also spent and loved my adolescence in Wollaston, but it similarly is outside my understanding of the Black Country proper."

Jack Sparra says: "Willenhall has great people, good pubs , nice places to eat and ….. me."

Dudley Zoo and Castle

The D-Day Darling's at Black Country Living Museum

Black Country Boat Festival at Bumble Hole Nature Reserve in Netherton near Dudley.

Paul Gawdan says: "Upper Gornal is a great place. The nicest people ever and a good place to live. We moved here from Stourbridge a few years ago and love the place."

John Benton says: "Sunny Coseley on Cut. It's bostin', ay it?"

Stephen Whitehouse says: "Tipton Green area with the Tipton Slasher Statue next to Tipton cut you can stand there and see Dudley Castle up the bonk, proper Black Country."

Tipton's statue of the 19th century prize fighter William Perry, known as the Tipton Slasher.

Cornelius Macka says: "Wall Heath by far. I love visiting there."

Wolverhampton Road in Wall Heath.

Paul Garner says: "Happy where we are. Upper Woodsetton."

West Midlands Safari Park near Bewdley.

In Staffordshire you can take your pick of pretty villages, market towns and theme park attractions with Alton Towers and Drayton Manor Park the best known sites. Almost all of the Black Country was once part of this county before the creation of the West Midlands in 1974.

Among its areas Cannock Chase District, formerly a mining community, has a forest Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty known and is among the jewels of the West Midlands and the hosts the Forest Live music festival. It is popular with commuters.

The picturesque Forest Live music festival arena on Cannock Chase.

A reader says: "Come over to Cannock/Hednesford. We have Cannock Chase forest that covers over 20 miles. It's beautiful and green everywhere and only 15 mins away from Willenhall, its like another country!"

Yvonne Maybury, of Wombourne, says: "There are many not so nice places so we must appreciate what we have and enjoy it where we live. Treat everyone with kindness and caring and there you go. Happiness xxxx."

The Clent Hills on the Stourbridge border with Worcestershire also gets a mention.

Clent Hills beauty spot near Halesowen and Stourbridge.

Emma Luanne says: "It’s on the edge…..Clent."

Dawn Harper adds: "Clent! It's my favourite place on the planet."