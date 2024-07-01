Congestion after crash near roadworks in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Waterloo Road, near Wolverhampton city centre, has become partially blocked between New Hampton Road East and Ring Road, St Peters, after a collision near planned roadworks.

Road users were warned to expect minor disruptions to regular traffic on the route.

It was first reported on social media at 4.11pm by traffic watchdogs West Midlands Roads, who warned road users to consider alternative routes.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "Road traffic collision. Road blocked between New Hampton Road East and Ring Road St Peters. Consider other routes."

A number of bus services have been forced to divert from the route, with National Express West Midlands apologising for any inconvenience caused.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "A collision is partially blocking Waterloo Road towards Wolverhampton.

"3 and 4 diverted via Stafford Street. 6 is diverted via Evans Street, Dunstall Road and Stafford Street. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."