Police investigating spate of manhole cover thefts in Shropshire and Staffordshire

This week, Shropshire Council issued a warning that a number of missing drain covers had been stolen in the Bridgnorth area.

Residents and motorists had reported missing manhole and drain covers on the A454 between Hilton and Rudge Heath, and the A458 at Stanmore Hall.

A missing drain cover in Perton, Gainsborough Drive, among a number of areas where manhole covers have been stolen

People have also taken to social media to complain about missing manhole covers in other areas with four reported missing in Claverley, on the Bridgnorth to Stourbridge Road, and another on the A442 in Quatt. Some road users say as many as 21 drain covers could have been taken from the Bridgnorth area.