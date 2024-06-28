Houses evacuated after conservatory fire 'quickly' spread in Wolverhampton

Wednesfield and Heath Town police said on X, formerly Twitter, that neighbours had to be evacuated but thankfully no one was injured in the fire.

West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Police were in attendance.

Picture: Wednesfield and Heath Town police

A tweet by the force said: "Today, our officers were first on scene to a house conservatory fire, which had quickly spread out of control from the rear garden and fence. @WestMidsFire arrived seconds later to swiftly put out the fire. Nearby residents were safely evacuated and thankfully no-one was injured."