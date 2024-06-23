Remember loved ones at special celebration event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Compton Care will be holding the event in the Garden of Reflection at its Compton Hall site on Sunday, July 14.

The garden is a tranquil space for patients, families and visitors to spend time in and is home to a dedicated Memory Wall on which Locks and Charms can be displayed in tribute to loved ones.

Guests who are looking to buy a Memory Lock or Charm, and those who already have one displayed, are invited to come along to take in the peaceful surroundings of the garden, reflect and remember with poems and blessings, and enjoy refreshments on the lawn.

The garden of remembrance will be the setting for the celebration

Compton Care said that guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic or can purchase afternoon tea prepared by Crumbles Coffee House and Deli.

Joanne Till, legacy and in memory fundraiser, said: “Last year’s event was really special, with families taking the time to celebrate their loved one.

"It is also an opportunity to come together with other people also remembering someone special and enjoy our tranquil gardens.

“Our Hearts to Hold, a new collection of Memory Locks and Memory Charms, are a beautiful tribute in memory of a loved one and we are looking forward to welcoming more supporters back to Compton during the afternoon to visit or place their Memory Locks and Charms.”

Hearts to Hold is Compton Care’s new collection of Memory Locks and Memory Charms

Hearts to Hold is Compton Care’s new collection of Memory Locks and Memory Charms, which can be engraved with the name of a loved one and displayed on the dedicated wall within the Garden of Reflection as a tribute.

Charms are available for a £30 minimum donation and Locks for £60, to be placed for one year.

The reflection event starts at 12.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

To order a heart and register for the event, or for more information, go to comptoncare.org.uk/reflectionevent2024, call 01902 539602 or email fundraising@comptoncare.org.uk by Friday, June 30.