Former newspaper print work set to become centre for hairdressing and beauty

The newspaper and publishing company vacated it's buildings which stretched across Queen Street, Castle Street and Tower site in December to move into office space at Mander House.

The Queen Street entrance to the fromer home of the Express and Star

The Express and Star had been housed there since the 19th century but moved shortly after it was sold to media company National World in September

The plans – submitted by Digbeth based Sculpt design - will see part of the former print works in Castle Street developed into a centre for small businesses specifically based around the hairdressing and related industry

Sculpt Design say on their website they 'Rehspae, redesign and refine buildings in a way that is practical, beautiful and sustainable."

A statement on the planning applications says: "The original use as an industrial building is no longer suitable for this city centre location.

"These proposals will help to revitalise a currently neglected part of the city centre with spaces to support multiple new and expanding businesses.

"The previous class use is no longer relevant to the area and would be unlikely to be supported by the council if it were to be built today."

The frormer main building iof the Express and Star ncluding the print works and newsroom

In January, the site in Wolverhampton city centre was earmarked for 145 homes in Wolverhampton Council planning documents, but that 'higher capacity' could potentially be delivered.

The Express & Star vacated its longstanding home on Queen Street in Wolverhampton city centre in December and moved into its new offices in Mander House

The building was put on sale last year and remains on the market with estate agent Knight Frank and is described as a “rare, substantial city centre mixed use opportunity with approximately 350 space multi-storey car parking spaces.