Paralympic legend speaks to Wolverhampton pupils about lifestyle and experiences at torch handover

The pupils from Christchurch Junior School and St Edmunds School in Wolverhampton met with 11-time Paralympic gold medallist Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson at Dunstall Park Racecourse on Tuesday as part of the WolvOlympics torch relay.

The torch has been making its way around 92 schools in Wolverhampton as part of a celebration of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris and the WolvOlympics, which will take place later in the summer.

Baroness Grey-Thompson had been in Wolverhampton as a speaker at the Annual School Leadership Conference at Dunstall Park and said she had been thrilled to be part of the torch handover from Christchurch Junior to St Edmunds school and to share the Olympic experience with them.