Former nightclub site is unrecognisable as work gets underway on major Wolverhampton campus project

The new city centre college campus is situated around the Old Hall and St George's Parade area, incorporating a site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street where the former Faces nightclub building once stood.

The development is also utilising City of Wolverhampton College's existing Metro One building.

Strip-out, demolition, ground preparation and piling works have now been completed and the foundations are in place, with contractor McLaughlin and Harvey on course to deliver the new state-of-the-art facility in time for the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

Framework for the City of Wolverhampton Metro Campus extension is now showing in the city centre

Work is also progressing well on phase one of the City Learning Quarter master plan – a new £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre at the college's Wellington Road campus - which is due to be completed by Speller Metcalfe in July 2024 and is being funded by West Midlands Combined Authority and former Black Country LEP.

Council leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: "The City Learning Quarter has been a long-held ambition of the city council and the steels being erected for the college campus building is a major step towards the creation of a vibrant education hub that will unlock future opportunities for all in the city.

Framework for the City of Wolverhampton Metro Campus extension is now showing in the city centre

"We are working hard with City of Wolverhampton College to ensure we improve the city's learning, apprenticeship and employment offers, and retain our best talent, rather than losing people to different parts of the region.

"The new facilities will provide a vital facelift to our city centre and will be an inspirational environment for people to learn in, also offering excellent connectivity to rail, bus, tram and cycle routes.

"We will be delivering an environment where everyone can flourish, demonstrating the commitment we have to investing in our citizens."