Appeal launched for final push to complete renovation of charity rooms

Compton Care is appealing for support to help complete the final stage of its room transformation on its Inpatient Unit, with 11 of the 18 rooms having already been renovated on the Unit.

The unit is located at the charity’s site in Compton and provides 24-hour expert care, treatment and support to people living with a life limiting condition in the local community.

The charity has asked for further support from the local community for Compton’s Home Away from Home Appeal, which will help fund the renovation of the remaining seven rooms.

The refurbished rooms now include features such as practical panelling and calming décor to create a visually less clinical environment, as well as modern, interactive technology allowing patients to stay connected to family and friends at any time of the day or night.

The renovated rooms also feature fridge/freezers, allowing patients to keep chilled and frozen food and drinks at their bedside.

The Compton Care Inpatient Unit room before the renovation work began

This will make a huge difference to patients and loved ones according to Helen Tottey, whose mum, Sue, was cared for by Compton Care last year.

She said that while staying on the Inpatient Unit, Sue would often want ice lollies or ice cubes to help manage her symptoms and while these were always readily available from staff on the Inpatient Unit, Sue felt that a fridge/freezer in each room would be really beneficial.

On hearing about the room renovations, Helen was keen to support and ensure that individual fridge/freezers in each room became a reality.

She said: “We could not be more grateful for the care Mum received from Compton, but one of the things Mum picked up on was how nice it would be to have her own access to cold drinks, ice and ice lollies.

"We decided we’d like to raise money for the fridges in Mum’s memory and to benefit future patients.”

Helen’s family and friends helped her raise more than £3,500, which has been used fund a fridge/freezer in each room and Helen was invited to the Inpatient Unit to see the completed rooms.

She said: “I got quite emotional when I came in. I think it is incredible what has been achieved so far and will make such a difference.

Helen Tottey visited Compton Care's renovated Inpatient Unit to help out

"The fridge/freezers are a relatively little thing, but I think they are a little thing that mean a lot.”

Rachel Overfield, chief executive officer at Compton Care, said: “Thanks to everyone who has supported our Home Away from Home Appeal so far.

"The renovation of the rooms on our Inpatient Unit means we are able to provide the same expert clinical care, but in calm, homely surroundings designed to have a positive impact on wellbeing and symptom management.

“The renovation work would not have been possible without the generosity our supporters have already shown and while significant progress has been made, we have re-launched our Appeal to complete the transformation of all 18 rooms on our Inpatient Unit into sanctuaries of solace and support for patients and their families.”

To help complete the transformation and make a donation to the Home Away from Home Appeal, go to comptoncare.org.uk/homeawayfromhome.