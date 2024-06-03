Police still seeking 32-year-old Wolverhampton man wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are appealing for information on 32-year-old Nathan Ravenhill, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Ravenhill is known to have links to Walsall and Birmingham. West Midlands Police had asked the public for help locating him last Friday, and has now issued a fresh appeal.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ravenhill is asked to get in touch with police on the 101 phone number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on the force website, quoting 20/13984/24.