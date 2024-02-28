Car cruising in the Black Country formally banned after High Court ruling

The ruling prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger in a gathering of two or more people where those present engage in motor racing, stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

The application for the injunction was led by the City of Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police – it covers the whole of the four Black Country boroughs

The final ruling follows a review of an interim injunction earlier this month.

PC Mark Campbell, from the Operation Hercules team, West Midlands Police’s tactical response to street racing in the West Midlands, described the injunction as highly valuable and a tried and tested means of prevention and resolution.

He said: "It is only a matter of time before the high-speed driving involved in organised races leads to another multiple fatality incident – this may be the driver of the vehicle, an innocent member of the public or any number of spectators actively taking part in the street cruising meet."

He added he had witnessed 400-plus vehicles at street cruises in locations like the Black Country Route in Bilston or Manor Way, Halesowen, and that the potential for a very serious collision is because of the speeds involved.

Pardip Nagra, from Wolverhampton's anti-social behaviour team who presented evidence including statements from councillors, MPs, residents and businesses across the Black Country, told the court: "I believe it is vital we have an injunction in place across the Black Country to enable West Midlands Police and the four councils to continue to tackle the dangerous and anti-social activity of car cruising.

"There is overwhelming support from local residents and businesses who, prior to the previous injunction being in place, had all suffered for many years and who are concerned that, without an injunction, the scale of the car cruising issue will return to the levels experienced previously."

Speaking after the ruling, councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the City of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for Adults and Wellbeing said: "We are delighted that the High Court has seen fit to grant this full and final injunction which will help us continue to tackle the menace of street racing in the Black Country.

"The wealth of evidence presented to the court makes it clear the impact this anti-social, irresponsible and highly dangerous behaviour has had on people across our region, and the tragic incidents both locally and nationally which have caused serious injuries and even fatalities."