Black Country street racing ban to continue after High Court reviews injunction

The High Court has continued the interim injunction banning street racing – also known as car cruising – in Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall.

It prevents groups gathering and participating in motor racing, motor stunts and other dangerous or obstructive driving.

Anyone found to be breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

The interim injunction was initially granted by The Honourable Mrs Justice Hill in December, and was reviewed at the High Court in Birmingham on Monday.

Highlighting the need for such an injunction, The Honourable Mr Justice Freedman referenced an incident in Oldbury last autumn which caused two deaths and which was "linked unequivocally to car cruising", along with other incidents causing harm in Stevenage, Warrington and Scunthorpe involving fatalities and life-changing injuries.

He permitted the original order to continue, with a further hearing to take place in May to consider whether the interim injunction should remain in force or be amended.

Further details will be published once confirmed.

The application was led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “Street racing, also sometimes described as car cruising, is noisy, dangerous and illegal and some events have resulted in serious injuries and even death, as we tragically saw last autumn in Oldbury.

“We are pleased that the High Court has recognised the positive impact that the interim street racing injunction has had since its introduction in December, and has permitted it to remain in force.”

Incidents of street racing can be reported via asbu@wolverhamptonhomes.org.uk or to West Midlands Police on 101.