Former home of Express & Star set for 145 homes

The building and multi-storey car park with 350 spaces, which stretches across Queen Street, Castle Street and Tower Street, has been vacant since staff moved out in early December, marking the end of more than 140 years at the site.

Staff have now moved into Mander House, based at the top of the Mander Centre in Wolverhampton city centre, and have continued to operate from there after it was sold by the Claverley Group to National World in September last year.

The former site, which is still owned by the Claverley Group, has now been identified for future housing development.

The former Express and Star building has now been earmarked for housing development. Photo: Knight Frank

Wolverhampton Council planning documents show that the 0.53 hectare site is currently earmarked for 145 homes but that “higher capacity” could potentially be delivered.

The building was put on sale last year and remains on the market with estate agent Knight Frank and is described as a “rare, substantial city centre mixed use opportunity with approximately 350 space multi-storey car park”.

It was highlighted as a potential investment opportunity in a prospectus published by Wolverhampton Council last year.