Charlatans latest big name to return to Halls

The veteran rockers will be hitting the stage of the Civic in December

The Charlatans will be returning to the Civic at the Halls Wolverhampton for the first time in six years as part of a major UK tour across November and December.

The show on Friday, December 8 brings the famed rockers back to a venue they have played eight times previously between 1991 and 2017.

The band, which consists of Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers, remain one of the most brilliant live acts around, a finely honed musical powerhouse the world adores.

The last show played by the Charlatans at the Civic was in 2017

Their back catalogue is a non-stop jukebox of indie rock’s greatest hits including the instantly recognisable The Only One I Know, Weirdo, Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over, One to Another, How High, North Country Boy and Come Home Baby.

It has recently released a career spanning vinyl box collection ‘A Head Full Of Ideas’.

The show takes place on Friday, December 8, starting at 7pm, with tickets going on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10am.