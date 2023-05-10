The festival, curated by Creation Records founder Alan McGee, was set to take place in September, but has been postponed for another year

Toura Toura Festivals says it is seeking legal advice after receiving news that the Creation Day Festival, which was meant to take place in West Park in Wolverhampton on September 2 and 3, has been postponed for the third year running.

The festival, which was to feature artists including the Happy Mondays, Echo & The Bunnymen and Idles, has been pushed back to 2024 at a different venue, despite tickets for this year’s festival still being sold for up to £160 on the event’s website.

The festival was originally due to take place in May 2021 and was then rearranged for May 2022, with council bosses announcing postponements due to poor ticket sales after blaming the “disruption and uncertainty” caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event had been organised by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with Toura Toura Festivals and curated by Alan McGee, who co-founded indie label Creation Records in 1983.

Two-day VIP tickets are currently being advertised on the event’s website for £160 plus a 12.5 per cent service charge, with standard weekend tickets costing £110.

Sponsor Utilita said it had been "left in the dark" over the festival’s future and organisers Toura Toura Festivals claimed to have had no contact with the council since February.

A Toura Toura spokesman told the Express & Star: "We, the promoters of the festival, have had no contact at all with the council since February 6.

"They have stopped responding to all communication from Toura Toura Festivals and now ignoring communication and deadlines set by our solicitor."

An earlier statement released by the company read: "Since the beginning of 2020, Toura Toura Festivals have worked in good faith with Wolverhampton Council, with the company spending much time and incurring great expense to bring a new, exciting music festival to Wolverhampton.

"Long-term financial issues relating to the festival that was supposed to take place in May 2022 remain outstanding.

"Similar issues related to this year's planned festival have also been experienced. Toura Toura Festivals are having to seek legal advice.

"Despite there being a stellar line-up in place, Wolverhampton Council took the decision in January to postpone this year's proposed festival with a view to it taking place in 2024.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the artists and management involved with the festival for their patience and understanding.

"We would also like to thank members of the public who have purchased tickets for the festival, the majority of whom have held the tickets since the end of 2020."