Wolverhampton music festival to be postponed for third year running - sponsor left 'in the dark'

Bez, of Happy Mondays, who were due to be a headline act at Creation Festival

Creation Day Festival was due to take place at Wolverhampton’s West Park on September 2 and 3, with artists including Happy Mondays, Echo & The Bunnymen and Idles touted as part of the line-up.

But it has now emerged it has been pushed back to 2024 at a different venue, despite tickets for this year’s festival still being sold for up to £160 on the event’s website.

Sponsors Utilita today said they had been “left in the dark” over the festival’s future and called for immediate clarity.

The festival was originally due to take place in May 2021 and was then rearranged for May 2022.

Bosses announced postponements due to poor ticket sales after blaming the “disruption and uncertainty” caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event has been organised by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with Toura Toura Festivals. It is curated by Alan McGee, who co-founded iconic indie label Creation Records in 1983, releasing records by the likes of Primal Scream and Oasis.

Two-day VIP tickets are currently being sold on the event’s website for £160 plus a 12.5 per cent service charge, with standard weekend tickets costing £110. No line-up is listed to date.

Council chiefs, who have vowed to turn Wolverhampton into an “events city”, would not confirm the latest delay or the reasons behind it.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said: “The council is in discussions with the promoter about plans for the Creation Day Festival.”

Utilita is understood to have paid out a five-figure sum to sponsor the event.

Jem Maidment, spokesman for Utilita, said: "We've been left completely in the dark over this. We've made a substantial financial investment and have heard practically nothing from either the council or the promoter for the last 18 months.

"We're appalled to hear that tickets are apparently still being sold for an event that does not seem to be happening. It is deeply concerning and we want clarity now."

Last year’s line-up was due to be headlined by Happy Mondays, Echo & The Bunnymen and Idles, and also featured Cast, Glasvegas, Ash and The Wedding Present.

Its cancellation led to fury among ticket holders who had already booked hotels and made travel arrangements.

At the time, Wolverhampton Council said the decision had been taken due to “the impact of the pandemic on consumer confidence and ticket sales”.

Speaking in April 2022, Ian Fegan, the authority’s director of communications and visitor experience, said: “By moving Creation Day, we hope that there will be a brighter and more stable picture on the horizon so that we will be able to provide residents and visitors with the best experience that we can.”

There has been no updated information about this year’s event since April 2022.

It is understood the festival will be rearranged for 2024 at a new venue in the city.

While tickets sales for gigs in the UK initially took a hit in the wake of the pandemic, a large number of music festivals taking place over the past year have sold out – including Glastonbury, Creamfields and Latitude.