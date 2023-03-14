Council issues call for offers to reopen Wolverhampton's Light House Cinema to the public this summer

The Lighthouse Cinema and Cafe has closed

The venue closed in November after more than 30 years of trading with Wolverhampton Council saying it had provided £330,000 of funding support over the last decade, but debt levels were 'unsustainable'.

In the weeks that followed, council leader Ian Brookfield said a few expressions of interest had been made for the independent facility, but nothing has since come to fruition.

Thousands of supporters had also signed a petition calling for it to reopen.

Wolverhampton Council, as landlord, is now joining forces with property specialists, Bruton Knowles, to launch a call out for expressions of interest from operators to run the Fryer Street venue.

The authority is also working closely with the Chubb Buildings landlord, MIA, which oversees a range of businesses and food and drink outlets already within the buildings.

After receiving the keys back from the previous tenants last month, the aim is for a new cinema or creative arts operator to take over the running of the two-screen, 6,625sqft space this summer.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: “We are determined to bring the space back into use as a cinema, creative arts or performance space as quickly as possible with an operator that can provide a sustainable offer.

"Clearly, it’s already designed to be used as a cinema so we are particularly keen to speak to operators in this field whilst also keeping an open mind to other creative and cultural uses of this brilliant space.

“We are open to exciting offers for this leisure opportunity in our city that will further enhance our arts, culture and entertainment offer for residents and visitors to Wolverhampton.

“And as we’ve shown before, we’re prepared to offer ongoing support to operators – negotiable of course. Support will be dependent on seeing a commercially sound, sustainable and compelling case put forward.”

James Carey, of Bruton Knowles, said he was confident there would be strong demand from potential occupiers.

“The city centre is undergoing major transformation and the independent cinema occupier will benefit from being at the heart of a growing commercial and cultural district, award-winning transport interchange and a blossoming residential offer," he added.

Sarah Warnes, MIA property manager, said the landlord was fully supportive of the council’s plan to bring the space back into use as either a cinema or other creative arts or entertainment venue.

She said: “With the right business model, the potential operator can thrive alongside the other businesses in this historic venue.”

The council said it is prepared to discuss flexible lease terms and will work with the successful party to attract additional investment and grant support.

Expressions of interest are invited by 5pm on May 9.