Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton's Light House Cinema may re-open within months

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonEntertainmentPublished:

Wolverhampton's Light House Cinema may re-open to the public within months after the city council received new offers to run the venue.

The Lighthouse Cinema and Cafe has closed
The Lighthouse Cinema and Cafe has closed

Council leader Ian Brookfield said three expressions of interest had been made for the independent facility in the Chubb Buildings since the charity operators ceased trading earlier this month.

But he said the offers were limited to re-opening the cinema only and not the bar and cafe which had "significant debts".

He said: "We have already had three expressions of interest to open it. They are serious players including a Birmingham company, whom of course we can't name. The offers are to open the cinema only. The bar has significant debts associated with it and we cannot do anything about it."

He added that after a bidding process the cinema may reopen within 12 months.

Almost 6,000 supporters have signed a petition calling for it to reopen. So far 5,735 have backed the change.org/p/save-light-house-wolverhampton online campaign

Entertainment
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News