Wolverhampton's Light House Cinema may re-open within months

The Lighthouse Cinema and Cafe has closed

Council leader Ian Brookfield said three expressions of interest had been made for the independent facility in the Chubb Buildings since the charity operators ceased trading earlier this month.

But he said the offers were limited to re-opening the cinema only and not the bar and cafe which had "significant debts".

He said: "We have already had three expressions of interest to open it. They are serious players including a Birmingham company, whom of course we can't name. The offers are to open the cinema only. The bar has significant debts associated with it and we cannot do anything about it."

He added that after a bidding process the cinema may reopen within 12 months.