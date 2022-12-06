Notification Settings

Wolverhampton fire: Live updates as 100 firefighters tackle blaze as major incident declared

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A major incident has been declared, with more than 100 firefighters tackling a huge overnight blaze which has torn through several derelict factories, leading to the evacuation of homes.

More than 100 firefighters have been called to tackle the huge blaze. Photo: Nathan Fletcher/PA Wire
The fire on a site off Lower Horseley Fields in Wolverhampton, which is near houses and railway lines, also saw all trains stopped shortly after it was reported at about 9pm on Monday, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Such was the amount of smoke, nearby residents had to be evacuated to two leisure centres, while others have been warned to keep windows closed.

A number of nearby roads have also been closed while train services also remain disrupted more than 12 hours after the fire started.

At its height, 28 fire engines were on the scene, with the brigade using a thermal imaging drone to identify hotspots in the blaze, which at one stage covered a fifth of a square kilometre.

Water had to be pumped from the nearby canal, near the junction where the old main line and Wyrley and Essington canals meet.

