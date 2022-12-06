Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Disruption on road and rail in Wolverhampton as crews battle major blaze overnight

WolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Motorists and commuters are today facing disruption on road and rail in Wolverhampton after a major blaze close to the railway station was declared a major incident.

A major incident was declared by the fire service
A major incident was declared by the fire service

An evacuation area has been developed for residents as dozens of firefighters continue to tackle the fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to a "large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields" just after 9pm on Monday, with a major incident being declared around an hour later.

Trains between Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury and Birmingham are also disrupted as a result.

Road closures are in place on Lower Walsall Street, Lower Horseley Fields, and Colliery Road.

Firefighters were called to a "large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields" just after 9pm on Monday, with a major incident being declared around an hour later.

The fire was engulfing the entire factory, and photos and videos from the scene captured the sheer scale of the blaze. More to follow.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said: "Five fire engines and two hydraulic platforms remain on scene. Road closures are in place on Lower Walsall Street, Lower Horseley Fields, and Colliery Road, as our resources require safe access in and out of the incident area."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News