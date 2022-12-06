Disruption on road and rail in Wolverhampton as crews battle major blaze overnight

A major incident was declared by the fire service

An evacuation area has been developed for residents as dozens of firefighters continue to tackle the fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to a "large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields" just after 9pm on Monday, with a major incident being declared around an hour later.

Trains between Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury and Birmingham are also disrupted as a result.

Road closures are in place on Lower Walsall Street, Lower Horseley Fields, and Colliery Road.

The fire was engulfing the entire factory, and photos and videos from the scene captured the sheer scale of the blaze. More to follow.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said: "Five fire engines and two hydraulic platforms remain on scene. Road closures are in place on Lower Walsall Street, Lower Horseley Fields, and Colliery Road, as our resources require safe access in and out of the incident area."