'Catastrophe for Wolverhampton' as Metro extension is delayed again until spring 2023

Metro line extension work at Pipers Row earlier this year - trams won't be running until at least spring 2023

The Metro extension to Wolverhampton Railway Station will not be completed until spring 2023 due to "unforeseen supply chain constraints" delaying the project another five months.

The £35 million project was originally meant to be completed in 2020 but was delayed by 18 months due to construction work at the railway station. Metro bosses then hoped the 720-metre extension would be ready for the Commonwealth Games in July but pushed back the opening date until autumn 2022.

Deputy leader of Wolverhampton Council Councillor Stephen Simkins has called the latest delay "a catastrophe".

Midlands Metro Alliance director Peter Cushing blamed "complexities" of installing the systems needed to run the trams down Pipers Row and supply chain problems.

Wolverhampton Railway Plaza will not be ready until spring 2023

He told the Express & Star: "The Wolverhampton Railway Station Metro extension should now be operational in spring 2023.

"We don't want to give a more definitive date because we are not sure what else could pop up and bite us. There are various things at every stage of the project which could cause a delay, it maybe something very technical to do with the system or something ordinary but anything can happen.

"We are saying spring next year but we are working as hard as possible to get it done as early as possible in that timeframe."

A "key piece of infrastructure" needed to automatically control the signals on the junction of Bilston Street and Pipers Row has taken longer to arrive than anticipated.

Deputy leader of Wolverhampton Council Councillor Stephen Simkins is furious trams will not be running to Railway Plaza until at least next spring.

He said: "This delay is another catastrophe for the people of Wolverhampton, this whole Metro extension has been one catastrophe after another.

"The blame has to be laid at the West Midlands Combined Authority and the Mayor Andy Street. The Black Country always loses out, they are getting on with the Birmingham Eastside Metro extension alright but when it comes to Wolverhampton it is one thing after another."

Furious: Councillor Stephen Simpkins

He added: "The extension was meant to be ready for the Commonwealth Games and then we were told it would be ready for the Christmas shopping period and now to hear it has been delayed again is such a let down.

"We want people to visit Wolverhampton and the towns along the Metro line using public transport but as it is you cannot blame people for not getting out their cars."

Travel for West Midlands Metro project sponsor Nicky Haigh blamed the "complexity" of installing light rail in a busy city centre for the delays.

She said: "The Wolverhampton extension has been quite a challenging project we had lockdown, Covid and the station rebuild went on longer than we thought.

"We have got the track in, and what we are doing now is installing the systems which is the more tricky bit, then we will be testing, then driver training and then the trams will be running."

"Installing light rail in a city centre is a incredibly difficult and complex to delivery, with highway job you have not got the rail element, and with heavy rail work there is not road element, with light rail there is both and then there is the utilities under the road which is why we could not run the tram down Wolverhampton High Street."

However, when finished Metro bosses believe Wolverhampton will be one of the best connected cities in Europe.

Mr Cushing said: "We will have bus, train, metro and a car park all next to each other and it will be fantastic for public transport users in Wolverhampton."

The Midlands Metro Alliance informed its stakeholders of the delay on Friday.

The extension was supposed to open in 2020

Director Peter Cushing said: "Much of this main construction is now completed with efforts moving to systems integration ahead of a period of testing and commissioning, driver familiarisation and timetable simulation.

"Due to unforeseen supply chain constraints, a key piece of infrastructure which is required to automatically control signals at the junction of Pipers Row and Bilston Street, has taken longer to arrive.

"Options were explored for West Midlands Metro services to only serve new stops at Pipers Row and Railway Plaza temporarily in order for the scheme to open to passengers in 2022.

"In recognition of the importance of the St. George’s tram stop’s prime location for access to shopping, particularly during the festive period, a decision has been made to open the line in its entirety in spring 2023 when this new equipment is installed and tested."

He added: "This option, whilst unfortunately delaying passengers using the new route for a short time, will limit passenger disruption in the long term as testing, commissioning and driver familiarisation will only need to be carried out once."

The Wolverhampton Metro extension has narrowly avoided being hit by spiralling inflation.

Mr Cushing said: "Fortunately we procured what is needed for the completion before prices started to increase and supply chain problems really started to increase."

However, rocketing prices of steel and other raw materials could increase the cost of the long awaited extension between Wednesbury and Dudley and the following phase to Brierley Hill.

A major milestone in the Wednesbury to Dudley Metro extension is nearing completion.