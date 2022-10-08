He's done it! Wolves fan's incredible 126-mile trek from Wolverhampton to Chelsea raises £112,000

Manny finally arrives at Stamford Bridge

Manjinder Kang, known as Manny, set out from Wolverhampton in the early hours of Thursday and has made up the entire journey to Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge stadium in time for kick-off against his beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3pm today.

The experienced fundraiser was cheered and applauded by supporters as he arrived on tired feet at the reception of Chelsea's stadium shortly before 2pm, before receiving an embrace as he was finally able to reflect on his journey.

What a magnificent effort @pedalsingh



Wolves to Chelsea complete 🏃‍♂️



Over £20k for @DementiaUK



Over £111k



Take a bow & put your 👣 uphttps://t.co/7NNNFDEON4#wwfc pic.twitter.com/KxgP8QZo4C — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) October 8, 2022

Manny, 49, is a regional volunteer ambassador for Dementia UK and the online fundraiser he set up for the huge walking feat ticked over £112,000 shortly before he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Though he made it with time to spare before the 3pm kick-off, his pace had understandably slowed by the time he reached London thanks to the "extreme pain" he was going through.

He took in the occasion at the end of his journey

Manny previously said: "I do something every year. Last year it was the London Marathon, and this year I decided to walk to Chelsea.

"I'm a life-long Wolves fan, so I wanted to start off from there, and Chelsea seemed like a good challenge.

"It's about 126 miles, which is the same as five marathons in just over two and a half days."