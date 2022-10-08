He's done it! Wolves fan's incredible 126-mile trek from Wolverhampton to Chelsea raises £112,000

Manjinder Kang, known as Manny, set out from Wolverhampton in the early hours of Thursday and has made up the entire journey to Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge stadium in time for kick-off against his beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3pm today.
The experienced fundraiser was cheered and applauded by supporters as he arrived on tired feet at the reception of Chelsea's stadium shortly before 2pm, before receiving an embrace as he was finally able to reflect on his journey.
Manny, 49, is a regional volunteer ambassador for Dementia UK and the online fundraiser he set up for the huge walking feat ticked over £112,000 shortly before he arrived at Stamford Bridge.
Though he made it with time to spare before the 3pm kick-off, his pace had understandably slowed by the time he reached London thanks to the "extreme pain" he was going through.
Manny previously said: "I do something every year. Last year it was the London Marathon, and this year I decided to walk to Chelsea.
"I'm a life-long Wolves fan, so I wanted to start off from there, and Chelsea seemed like a good challenge.
"It's about 126 miles, which is the same as five marathons in just over two and a half days."
You can still help by donating to the fundraiser - visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mkang.