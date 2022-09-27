Dementia fundraiser to walk to Chelsea from Wolves in impressive charity bid

Ready for his Wolves to Chelsea Walk, Manjinder Kang at Molineux.

Manjinder Kang, better known as Manny, will walk over 125 miles to Chelsea's football ground in London to raise money for the dementia charity.

Over the last three years, Manny has raised £130,000 for the charity with a series of impressive exploits, including cycling to Liverpool's home ground, Anfield.

The cause is close to the 49-year-old's heart, as he is a Regional Volunteer Ambassador for Dementia UK.

Ready for his Wolves to Chelsea Walk, Manjinder Kang at Molineux.

Manny said: "I used to fundraise for many charities, but then I read up on dementia and realised it never got the awareness that other diseases did.

"I do something every year. Last year it was the London Marathon, and this year I decided to walk to Chelsea.

"I'm a life-long Wolves fan, so I wanted to start off from there, and Chelsea seemed like a good challenge.

"It's about 126 miles, which is the same as five marathons in just over two and a half days.

"I'm excited - but I am a little bit nervous. This is more than any other challenge I've done before and I'll be walking through places I haven't been to."

Ready for his Wolves to Chelsea Walk, Manjinder Kang at Molineux.

Manny will set out in the early morning on October 6 and is scheduled to arrive on October 8 - the day Chelsea plays Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

He hopes to arrive just before the teams kick off at 3pm.

Manny added: "Dementia UK doesn't get government funding, it needs your help.

Ready for his Wolves to Chelsea Walk, Manjinder Kang at Molineux.

"Helping the families and friends of those that care for patients, as well as the patients themselves, is at the core of the work the dedicated Admiral Nurses do.

"Every hospital, care home or individual should have access to specialist nurses in this field.

"Play your part in this vital resource and give these families a better chance of life."