Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'funny and caring' schoolboy stabbed to death

Ronan Kanda was stabbed todeath in Wolverhampton

Ronan Kanda, aged 16, was stabbed to death on Wednesday in Lanesfield and police are quizzing a man and two teenagers about the killing.

Ronan died at the scene on Mount Road and a post-mortem revealed he had been stabbed twice.

In a tribute the boy's devastated family said: "Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old. Our son and a brother who would do anything for anyone. He was a funny character who made everyone laugh around him.

"He is taken from us cruelly and our hearts are broken. We want everyone to pray for his soul now. We will always love you our son and my brother and you will live within us now."

Detectives have so far arrested five people on suspicion of Ronan's murder.

A 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man remain in police custody for questioning after being held earlier this week.

Overnight, another 16-year-old boy was arrested and also remains in custody.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man held earlier this week have been released on police bail.

Flowers have been left at the scene close to where Ronan died

Detectives are currently requesting footage from varios CCTV cameras and security system video from shops and residential premises as well as examining forensic evidence.

Detective Inspector Ade George, leading the investigation, said: "We’re making good progress with our enquiries, but we still need anyone with information to get in touch with us if they saw or heard anything on Wednesday night.

"I’m really keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time. We know that there were cars driving on the road in the moments before the attack, and it may be that dash cam footage will give us important evidence."

He added: "It’s really important you speak to us if you have any information on what happened, who was responsible, or why Ronan was attacked."

A fundraising page set up for Ronan's family has so far raised more than £2,000.