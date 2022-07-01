Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teen is stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Tributes have been left on Mount Road after a 16-year-old died

Emergency services rushed to Mount Road, in Lanesfield, on Wednesday at around 9pm after the teenager suffered serious stab wounds.

Nothing could be done to save the youngster despite the efforts of paramedics, which led to a murder investigation being launched.

Now the force has confirmed four males have since been arrested on suspicion of murder, with a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old remaining in police custody for questioning.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been released on police bail as police investigations continue, with CCTV footage being analysed and forensic examinations being carried out.

Chief Inspector Will O’Connor, from Wolverhampton Police, said: “My thoughts remain with the family and friends of the teenager, who ask for privacy at this extremely distressing time.

"Detectives have made a number of arrests, which is a significant update in this investigation, and we hope this provides reassurance to people. A crime scene remains in place on Mount Road while we continue to conduct forensic searches, meaning there will be an increase in police over the coming days.

"Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area and speaking to people. Please talk to them if you have any concerns. I would also ask anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us. Any information could be vital at this stage.”