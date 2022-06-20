Former Big Brother star launches radio station from Wolverhampton home

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/06/22.Former Big Brother star Jazzi P, from Wolverhampton, has launched a new independent radio station called Jazzi P Radio UK..

Broadcasting from her Wolverhampton home Pauline, aka Jazzi P, presents shows on JPR-MS radio which can be heard at https://zeno.fm/radio/jazzi-p-radio-jpr.

The singer has enlisted friends to present their own shows on her station including a religious program, a morning Caribbean fitness show and a serialisation of a novel about the murder of transexuals.

Using all her experience from being involved in music since the 1980s Jazzi P presents a show every Sunday night from 7pm to 8pm.

She said: "I spin my favourite dance floor, jazz, funk and soul tunes remembering the moves and shapes thrown in the disco and all-dayers."

Pauline is also raising money and awareness about breast cancer.

She said: "I am collecting pre-loved bras for against breast cancer UK. Any type of bra including trainer bras are accepted as long as they are wearable.