Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Big Brother star launches radio station from Wolverhampton home

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Former Big Brother contestant Pauline Bennett has launched her own online radio station.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/06/22.Former Big Brother star Jazzi P, from Wolverhampton, has launched a new independent radio station called Jazzi P Radio UK..
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/06/22.Former Big Brother star Jazzi P, from Wolverhampton, has launched a new independent radio station called Jazzi P Radio UK..

Broadcasting from her Wolverhampton home Pauline, aka Jazzi P, presents shows on JPR-MS radio which can be heard at https://zeno.fm/radio/jazzi-p-radio-jpr.

The singer has enlisted friends to present their own shows on her station including a religious program, a morning Caribbean fitness show and a serialisation of a novel about the murder of transexuals.

Using all her experience from being involved in music since the 1980s Jazzi P presents a show every Sunday night from 7pm to 8pm.

She said: "I spin my favourite dance floor, jazz, funk and soul tunes remembering the moves and shapes thrown in the disco and all-dayers."

Pauline is also raising money and awareness about breast cancer.

She said: "I am collecting pre-loved bras for against breast cancer UK. Any type of bra including trainer bras are accepted as long as they are wearable.

"I aim to collect at least 1,000, they can be dropped down the Red Lion in Amos Lane, Wednesfield."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News