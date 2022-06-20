Former Big Brother star launches radio station from Wolverhampton home

Broadcasting from her Wolverhampton home Pauline, aka Jazzi P, presents shows on JPR-MS radio which can be heard at https://zeno.fm/radio/jazzi-p-radio-jpr.
The singer has enlisted friends to present their own shows on her station including a religious program, a morning Caribbean fitness show and a serialisation of a novel about the murder of transexuals.
Using all her experience from being involved in music since the 1980s Jazzi P presents a show every Sunday night from 7pm to 8pm.
She said: "I spin my favourite dance floor, jazz, funk and soul tunes remembering the moves and shapes thrown in the disco and all-dayers."
Pauline is also raising money and awareness about breast cancer.
She said: "I am collecting pre-loved bras for against breast cancer UK. Any type of bra including trainer bras are accepted as long as they are wearable.
"I aim to collect at least 1,000, they can be dropped down the Red Lion in Amos Lane, Wednesfield."