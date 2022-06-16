Blaze at Molineux prompts safety appeal

The blaze happened in the Billy Wright stand of the stadium

A total of 20 firefighters fought the blaze in January, which is believed to have started in a dishwasher, but there was still significant fire and smoke damage.

Now the football club is urging its followers to think about fire safety at home.

A series of social media posts will urge fans to make sure they have working smoke alarms, to register electrical appliances and to have a night-time safety routine.

Watch Commander Andrew Howard, the first officer to respond from Wolverhampton fire station, said: “My crew have all been Wolves fans since they were young. We couldn’t believe it when we found ourselves responding to a fire at Molineux.

“We arrived in just two minutes and quickly managed to contain the fire and stop it spreading. But if it can happen at Molineux Stadium, it can happen anywhere.

“It’s really important to turn off appliances like dishwashers when they’re not being used. Never leave them on if you go out or to bed.

“You should also register electrical items and appliances when you get them, so the manufacturer can contact you if there’s a safety issue or recall.

“And, if you’re unlucky enough to have a fire at home, working smoke alarms will give you vital time to get out and call 999.”

A hospitality suite was left with major damage at the stadium following the blaze.

The fire started in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite in the Billy Wright Stand and firefighters were alerted by security staff at the stadium when the alarms started going off and contained the flames to the one suite, which overlooks the pitch.

Steve Sutton, facilities, safety and security director at Wolves, said: “The fire was a huge shock to our fans and everyone at the club. Fortunately, no-one was hurt.

“There’s no doubt that the rapid response and actions of West Midlands Fire Service stopped it escalating into something much worse. We’re incredibly grateful for everything they did.

“We don’t want the same thing to happen to our fans or their families. Just a few simple precautions can stop a fire happening in the first place. This includes booking a free safe and well visit from West Midlands Fire Service.”

Safe and Well visits can be requested by calling 0800 389 5525 or visiting wmfs.net/our-services/safe-and-well, and Wolves fans are asked to quote initiative number 4564.