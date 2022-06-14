Four arrested outside Molineux after assault on police officer before England game

A policeman is in hospital after being attacked before the England match at Molineux

The PC - who works for the West Midland Police's Football Unit - was behind the Stan Cullis stand at around 7.25pm when he was attacked, twenty minutes before the game kicked off.

It’s understood he was approached from behind by a group of men on a grassed area and hit in the side of the head.

He was knocked unconscious, suffered a head injury, and was taken to hospital for an assessment and treatment. He remains in hospital.

Body-worn video and CCTV is being studied in a bid to identify who is responsible but four men, aged 21, 20, 19 and 18, were later arrested nearby on suspicion of assault and they remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom from West Midlands Police CID said: “We’ve spoken to some witnesses but potentially many more people were in the area and saw what happened or the offenders running off.

“We really need to speak to them as they could have important information; I would ask them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion. That’s what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked.”