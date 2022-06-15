Police issue update on officer knocked unconscious in 'shocking attack' outside Molineux

The officer was attacked behind Molineux's Stan Cullis Stand

The officer was attacked behind the the Stan Cullis stand at around 7.25pm on Tuesday, just 20 minutes before England's Nations League game against Hungary.

It’s understood he was approached from behind by a group of men on a grassed area and hit in the side of the head. The Pc - who works for the West Midland Police's Football Unit - was knocked unconscious before taken to hospital for an assessment and treatment to a head injury.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that the officer has now been discharged from hospital to recover at home.

He is said to be awaiting further test results after sustaining "significant cuts and bruising to his head".

Body-worn video and CCTV is being studied in a bid to identify who is responsible but four men, aged 21, 20, 19 and 18, were later arrested nearby on suspicion of assault.

In a statement, West Midlands Police added: "This was a shocking attack on one of our officers who was there to make sure everyone enjoyed the game safely.

"Four men remain in custody as our investigation continues to identify any others involved."

Speaking after the attack, Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom from West Midlands Police CID said: “We’ve spoken to some witnesses but potentially many more people were in the area and saw what happened or the offenders running off.

“We really need to speak to them as they could have important information; I would ask them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion. That’s what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked.”