Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man guilty of murdering Wolverhampton grandfather in shop car park

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Wolverhampton grandfather who was repeatedly stabbed in a car park.

Martin Latham
Martin Latham

Martin Latham, aged 41, was knifed in the chest outside Asda, in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, on September 6 last year and died later in hospital from his injuries.

The jury found Brian Willington, 33, guilty of the murder and having an article with a blade or a point in a public place at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

Mr Latham, who lived in Ward Street, Ettingshall, was fatally stabbed after trying to act as peacemaker when a fight broke out between the defendant and another man in the car park.

Willington, of Hawkley Close, Moseley, Wolverhampton, had denied the offences. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on May 16.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News