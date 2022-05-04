Martin Latham

Martin Latham, aged 41, was knifed in the chest outside Asda, in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, on September 6 last year and died later in hospital from his injuries.

The jury found Brian Willington, 33, guilty of the murder and having an article with a blade or a point in a public place at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

Mr Latham, who lived in Ward Street, Ettingshall, was fatally stabbed after trying to act as peacemaker when a fight broke out between the defendant and another man in the car park.