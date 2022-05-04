Martin Latham, aged 41, was knifed in the chest outside Asda, in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town, on September 6 last year and died later in hospital from his injuries.
The jury found Brian Willington, 33, guilty of the murder and having an article with a blade or a point in a public place at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.
Mr Latham, who lived in Ward Street, Ettingshall, was fatally stabbed after trying to act as peacemaker when a fight broke out between the defendant and another man in the car park.
Willington, of Hawkley Close, Moseley, Wolverhampton, had denied the offences. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on May 16.