Talented young boxer dead at 18 after car crash

A talented teenage boxer from Wolverhampton has reportedly been killed in a car accident aged just 18.

Ali Tazeem, who was born in Wolverhampton and boxed at the Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall, has died after a crash during the Easter weekend.

His promoter, Sam Jones, the head of talent relations at the Probellum boxing brand, worked with him just days before his sudden death.

He said on Twitter on Sunday: "This morning I woke up to the news that Ali Tazeem has passed away at the age of 18, I can’t believe it. I can’t even process it properly, we only spoke yesterday talking about how he was going to light up the pro game, all I can think about is Ali and his lovely family."

Mr Tazeem, who attended Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton, was a bright talent and won high praise from boxing great Amir Khan in 2020.

Khan told the Express & Star then: “I definitely think he is the next big thing for sure.

“I mean, the skillset he has, the movement, everything really reminds me of myself when I was younger and how I used to fight.

“Definitely, I think he has got everything it takes (to succeed).”

