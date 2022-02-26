Wolverhampton theatre cancels Russian ballet show as Ukraine invasion continues

The Russian Siberian State Ballet is no longer performing at Wolverhampton Grand

The ballet company was due to perform Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker at the city's theatre from Monday, February 28, to Wednesday, March 2, despite calls for the shows to be axed after Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Earlier this week the Grand Theatre said the shows were "continuing as planned" amid the threat of protest outside from people showing their support for Ukraine.

However the theatre announced a U-turn on Saturday morning, saying the management and board of trustees had decided to cancel the ballet company's performances after "discussions and consultations between management, producers, and agents" since Thursday.

"The decision to cancel is absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances, however this will have a significant financial impact on the theatre which is still in recovery following the closure forced by the Covid-19 pandemic," the Grand Theatre said in a statement.

"Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is a charity which works extensively within the whole community, working with everyone."

Bosses have said those with tickets will receive a full refund, but ask people not to contact the theatre and to wait to hear from the theatre within the next 14 days.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, with heavy fighting in the country in the days since as troops advance towards the capital of Kyiv.

Earlier this week Greg Kowalczuk, a retired maintenance manager whose father came to England from Ukraine after the Second World War in 1948, said he had requested the performances to be cancelled.

Mr Kowalczuk, 56, said he emailed the Grand Theatre to ask how it could "in all honesty and integrity allow the Russian Siberian State Ballet to perform on the stage after the aggression and act of war from the country they are representing had been inflicted on the Ukrainian nation".

He described the reply from the theatre as "very cold, unfeeling and morally wrong".

The reply stated: "By programming the productions of Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, The Nutcracker, Madame Butterfly and Carmen, The Grand Theatre was continuing to programme a variety of art forms including ballet and opera.

"By doing so The Grand Theatre is not in any way condoning or commenting on the current political situation in Russia/Ukraine.

"The Russian State Ballet have been playing to audiences at the Grand for many years and these particular productions were programmed in early 2020."

Mr Kowalczuk had promised blow whistles, wave the Ukraine flag and wear his nation costume outside the theatre if the shows went ahead.

Others had also called for the shows to be cancelled.

Bradmore resident Elizabeth Jones said: "I am astonished that Wolverhampton Grand Theatre are continuing to stage Russian ballet next week.

"This will bring shame on the theatre and shame on the city. It's showing disrespect for the large Ukrainian community."

MPs had also expressed concern; Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East, Jane Stevenson saying she was raising "Russian-linked cultural and sporting events with the Secretary of State [for Culture, Media and Sport] Nadine Dorries", while Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East, Pat McFadden, added: "The original booking would have been made in good faith but it should be reconsidered in the light of what has happened in recent days."

In a statement sent to the Express & Star earlier this week, the Grand Theatre said the ballet company had made an annual visit to the UK "for many years", adding: "Our performances are scheduled to go ahead, though we are aware that recent events have of course focussed attention on the ballet in an unprecedented way.

"If individuals or groups wish to protest peacefully, they have a democratic right to do so in accordance with the law.

"We remain in contact with the tour promoter and currently understand that the tour, including our contracted dates, is continuing as planned."