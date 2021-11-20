Music fans hopeful Wolverhampton Civic Hall work improves access

An artist's interpretation of what Wolverhampton's Civic Hall will look like. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

The venue is undergoing a £40m overhaul and plans were announced this week for improving the surrounding area.

The council say the carriageway will be moved closer to the Civic Halls meaning easier drop-offs and easier access for more pedestrians to get to the halls.

Work starting next week will see the carriageway on North Street moved closer to the Civic Centre creating a wider, safer area in front of the halls for gathering crowds.

The changes will also include a new designated cycle route through North Street. Mitre Fold will become a pedestrian zone with access for deliveries only.

Initial works will see the construction of a new carriageway link between Paternoster Row and North Street to help traffic flow around the halls.

Music fans and local say they hope the changes will improve footfall and access to the venue.

An artist's impression of how the improvements to the street scene surrounding the Civic Halls will look once completed. Image: Wolverhampton Council

Andy Smith from Willenhall, who runs Riot Season Records, said: “The new plans sound good, and with the time and money spent on it I can’t wait to see what they’ve done with the place come the reopening. Improving the surrounding areas around the venue is something that was much-needed, so that’s great news also.

“Hopefully the reopening will have a positive knock-on effect on the nightlife of the city, which seems to have dropped off drastically over the last decade or so.”

Local music writer Steve Bradley, from Wolverhampton, said: “I have the utmost sympathy with the council and the unbelievable run of bad luck it has experienced over the Civic – asbestos, Covid, contractors going bust, and so on.

“I’m not massively convinced that the issue with the balcony being too heavy for the foundations should have been the surprise that it was described as. But overall – come on! Most music fans in Wolverhampton can’t even remember the last time this iconic venue was open.

“Having said all of this, I greatly relish the reopening. It looks like it is going to be super-smart. But we should expect palatial standards after all this time.”

Fellow music fan Terry Peters, from Wolverhampton, added: “The question has to be asked why nobody has been held to account for the incidents that have delayed this project. I have no faith that we will ever get this venue back.”

An artist's impression of what the interior of the Civic Hall will look like. Image: Wolverhampton Council

It is envisaged the latest works, funded from the £15.7 million the council secured from the government’s Future High Street Fund, will also unlock a wider package of investment creating hundreds of new jobs, the opportunity to deliver hundreds of new city centre homes and a hotel.

The council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, Cllr Steve Evans (Lab. Fallings Park) said: “We’re excited by the opportunity to work with the AEG Presents team to deliver the new-look Civic Halls and we’re investing in the public space outside the building so the whole customer experience is fantastic for visitors to the iconic venue.

“This is the next phase in developing a world class venue and space that will act as economic driver for the city.

“We want people to enjoy our city centre from the moment they arrive, and our public realm works will be transformational, forming a key part of Wolverhampton’s recovery plan following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They will deliver real, tangible benefits for businesses, residents and visitors to our city centre, supporting the development of our five-year events strategy, which will get into full swing in 2022 with the Commonwealth Games cycling time trial, British Art Show 9, and our first-ever Creation Day Festival in addition to the reopening of our Civic Halls,” he added.

An artist's impression of how the entrance to the refurbished Wulfrun Hall - adjacent to Wolverhampton Civic Hall - will look. Image: Wolverhampton Council Design & Access Statement

The first artists to perform at the newly refurbished halls are expected to be announced later this year.

The works currently being undertaken by Willmott Dixon Interiors inside the halls will see the height above the stage to the rear of the Civic Hall increased to attract bigger and better shows.

Outside works will also see the creation of a box park on Bell Street that will provide a new food and beverage facility and a live entertainment space.

Demolition of unused buildings in Cleveland Parade will enable the creation of a car park for visitors to the box park and neighbouring businesses.