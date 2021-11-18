Wolverhampton Civic Hall roadworks to start next week

A computer-generated image of how North Street will look

The entertainment venue is due to reopen next year under new operator, concert promoter AEG Presents.

Work to transform the street scene will include moving the North Street carriageway closer to the nearby Civic Centre complex to create a wider, safer area in front of the halls for crowds.

The changes will also include a new designated cycle route through North Street while Mitre Fold will become a pedestrian zone with access for deliveries only.

A new link road will be created between Paternoster Row and North Street to help traffic flow around the halls.

It is among the projects being funded by a £15.7 million grant awarded under the Government’s Future High Street Fund to help create hundreds of new jobs, the opportunity to deliver hundreds of new city centre homes, and a hotel.

Wolverhampton's environment chief Councillor Steve Evans said: “We’re excited by the opportunity to work with the AEG Presents team to deliver the new-look Civic Halls and we’re investing in the public space outside the building so the whole customer experience is fantastic for visitors to the iconic venue.

“This is the next phase in developing a world class venue and space that will act as an economic driver for the city.

“We want people to enjoy our city centre from the moment they arrive, and our public realm works will be transformational, forming a key part of Wolverhampton’s recovery plan following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They will deliver real, tangible benefits for businesses, residents and visitors to our city centre, supporting the development of our five-year events strategy, which will get into full swing in 2022, with the Commonwealth Games cycling time trial, British Art Show 9, our first-ever Creation Day Festival in addition to the reopening of our Civic Halls.”