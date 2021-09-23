Compton Care ready to move on from city site after 20 years

Built in 1871 and locally listed, the building has been home to several of the charity's office-based teams and served as a learning, development and training centre since 2001.

Compton Care will be moving on from its Cedars site, located on Compton Road West in Wolverhampton, after 20 years.

Built in 1871 and locally listed, the building has been home to several of the charity’s office-based teams, and served as a learning, development and training centre since 2001.

The site also includes a smaller lodge, which is utilised as a specialist Lymphoedema clinic.

Compton Care the move comes at an exciting time for the charity as it seeks to invest in and develop its services for patients and families affected by incurable illnesses.

The sale of the Cedars will enable the charity to update and modernise facilities at its Compton Hall site, as well as progress with plans to make more of its care and support services available in community settings.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also seen remote working become "the new normal" and, like so many organisations across the globe, Compton now actively supports eligible teams to work from home or other remote locations.

CEO Rachel Overfield in the hall of the Cedars, which has welcomed people in for 20 years

Compton Care CEO Rachel Overfield said: "The Cedars has been a great asset to Compton for 20 wonderful years.

"We’ve been extremely privileged to work in such beautiful surroundings and achieve a great deal over the last two decades, however, now is the time to move on.

"With many Compton staff now working remotely as a result of the pandemic, the building has become underutilised.

"Staff are being supported with agile working arrangements splitting their time between working from home, other remote community-based locations and shared hot desking space at our Compton Hall site.

"The move also comes at a time when we are keen to get out into the heart of the Compton community.

The garden at the Cedars, which has been a place for people to reflect over the years

"As well as continuing to offer care in people’s homes, we want to be present in health centres, GP surgeries, community centres and other key spaces.

"It’s incredibly important for us as a care provider to take our services out to the people, make them more accessible and reach those who need us.

"Our Lymphoedema service will move to a central base at our Compton Hall site, but mostly we’ll be taking the service into the community and people’s homes.

"The sale of the Cedars will also allow us to invest more into patient care, including modernising our Compton Hall facilities and making provisions for the future.

"Whilst this may be the end of an era for Compton, it still remains that we will continue to deliver the highest standards of care and service to our patients, families, supporters and stakeholders."

The building carries a lot of original features from when Compton Care moved in in 2001

The sale will be handled by Berriman Eaton selling agents, whose lead consultant David Berriman was involved with establishing Compton Care almost 40 years ago.

Director Nick Berriman said: "We are delighted to have been entrusted with the sale of such a valuable property.

"It has a fine pedigree with a beautiful period former private residence at its core together with purpose built buildings providing the potential for many other uses.

“The Cedars could continue to be operated as a medical facility and could be converted to provide a boutique hotel and wedding venue.