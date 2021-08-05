Firefighters battle blaze at old Sainsbury's in Wolverhampton city centre

Smoke pours from the fire in Wolverhampton city centre. Photo: Shane Green/Facebook

Smoke was pouring from the derelict building at St George's, just off the ring road, on Thursday evening.

Police said on Twitter that the blaze was from a skip fire, however footage posted on social media shortly before 9pm showed an orange glow from the flames visible in part of the building.

At least two fire engines were at the scene along with police officers.

Wolves city Centre Police said: "City centre team one in attendance at a skip fire on St George's Parade. West Midlands Fire Service attending."

Fire crews at the scene. Photo: @WolvesCityWMP

The large site has remained empty since Sainsbury's moved to a new supermarket on the ring road in 2015.