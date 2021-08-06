Fire at old Wolverhampton Sainsbury's confined to skip

Smoke pours from the fire in Wolverhampton city centre. Photo: Shane Green/Facebook

The fire broke out in a yard at the former Sainsbury's site on St George's Parade on Thursday evening.

Smoke was billowing up from the site, with the flames visible through windows of the building next to the ring road.

However the building was not involved in the blaze which started in a large skip, West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed.

The building is U-shaped, with the skip in the middle, meaning it appeared from a distance like the flames had taken hold inside the building.

The service sent 10 firefighters to the scene at 8.41pm and used two hose-reel jets to douse the flames.

It is unclear how the fire started.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "It was a large roll on, roll off skip in the rear yard of a derelict building that was well alight.

"Two hose-reel jets and a main jet were used.

The aftermath of the skip fire at the former Sainsbury's store in Wolverhampton

"Crews from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park attended, with five firefighters on each truck.

"We got the call at 8.41pm and arrived at 8.50pm."

Police officers were also sent to the building, which has been empty since 2015 when Sainsbury's moved to a larger premises off the ring road.