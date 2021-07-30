Second bridge to be installed in another step forward for Metro extension

The West Midlands Metro extension work will continue throughout the rest of 2021

The upcoming installation of the railway bridge in Coneygree Road, Tipton follows the successful removal of the previous ageing structure in autumn last year.

Works to replace the bridge are set to start on Monday, August 2 when the construction team will begin building the new supporting structures before concrete beams are lifted in to form the new bridge later in the year.

In order to allow activity to take place, a localised road closure is required on Coneygree Road and Victoria Road until early 2022.

Councillor Jackie Taylor, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for sustainable transport, said: “It is fantastic to see that works for the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension are continuing to progress.

"The reinstallation of the Coneygree Road bridge brings this much-needed route closer to fruition. This is exciting for both residents and businesses as the route will make it easier for those in Tipton and the surrounding areas to travel around the region using a sustainable mode of transport.

"It is important to note there may be some localised travel disruption during these works and we encourage people in the area to plan their journeys, or consider walking or cycling as an alternative where possible.”

Ian Collins, project director for the Midland Metro Alliance, added: “The bridge is being replaced so that it can meet the needs of a modern light rail network. This is yet another major step forward in the project and is another clear sign that construction for this highly-anticipated route is moving ahead at pace, even during the pandemic.

"It is excellent that residents can now see significant activity taking place in their local area. We will continue to work closely with Sandwell Council in order to minimise disruption wherever possible.”

The Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension will boost public transport in the Black Country, providing much-needed links to the existing heavy and light rail networks, and helping to connect people to education, training and career opportunities further afield in the West Midlands.

The extension, along with a number of others in the region, is being planned, designed and delivered by the Midland Metro Alliance on behalf of Transport for West Midlands.

The extension will also play its part in helping to regenerate the Sandwell, Dudley and Brierley Hill areas, making it more attractive to investors and providing easy access to the region’s many and varied attractions via public transport. Once up and running the new system will also reduce journey times when compared to travelling by car.